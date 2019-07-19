The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Lights Fest will take place today from 5 to 10 p.m. at Brickstone Brewery, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais.
This is the second year for the community event.
“This is a family-friendly event that is good for all ages,” said chamber executive director Emily Poff. “It’s also a celebration centered around Chicago Bears training camp coming to town. It will be a really fun, casual evening.”
Children and their parents can participate in the Meijer KidsZone from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring obstacle courses, children’s activities and inflatables.
Event goers can vote for their favorite tailgate display set up by local businesses, organizations and fans. The fan favorite trophy will be presented on the football field at 8 p.m.
Food vendors including Mia Bella, Jimmy Jo’s and Sweet Street will serve favorite game time treats and BrickStone Brewery will serve their award-winning brews inside the BrickStone beer tent.
In the center of all the action will be the Friday Night Lights Fest football field with a local lineup to shine a light on the community’s talented sports groups and organizations.
The big game will start at 7 p.m. on the Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital football field with Team Plochman’s Mustard versus Team Little Caesars, featuring local youth teams. During half time, attendees can root for their favorite mascot during the Friday Night Lights Fest mascot race.
Carrying Torches will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Band members Justin Daniel, Jon Paul Gray, Misty Okroi, Alex Jaskula and Brennen Chouinard offer a “heartland rock meets dark pop” sound.
Band members are from the Kankakee County area and commented, “The fans and establishments are top notch. The culture here is supportive of the art scene and hungry for a good time.”
Carrying Torches plans on “Rolling out our tried and true tunes alongside some new ones. We hope to get the people moving and shaking. We will all be able to experience a beautiful summer night together.”
“It is our hope that everyone walks away energized and happy from the music. Maybe they will have a song of ours stuck in their head or heart.”
Cost to attend Friday Night Lights is $2 per person. Children age 3 and under can enter for free.
VIP Experience tickets are $50 and features autograph opportunities with three Chicago Bears alumni players, buffet and beverages hosted by BrickStone Brewery.
The event is sponsored by Bear Construction. The KCCC is hosting the event in partnership with the village of Bourbonnais and the Kankakee County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
