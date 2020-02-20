‘Brahms: The Boy II’ — NEW
(Paramount) When a young family moves to the Heelshire’s residence, terror strikes when a boy from the family discovers a doll called Brahms that appears to be eerily human. With Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Anjali Jay and Ralph Ineson. Directed by William Brent Bell. (120 mins.)
‘Call of the Wild’ — NEW
(Movies 10) Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. With Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Dan Stevens, Bradley Whitford and Omar Sy. Directed by Chris Sanders. (110 mins.)
‘Bad Boys for Life’
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for one last go-round as Miami narcotics detectives. With Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. Written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan; story by Craig, Carnahan. Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. (123 min.)
‘Dolittle’
(Paramount, Movies 10) Robert Downey Jr. headlines as the veterinarian who can talk to the animals in this effects-laden adventure tale. With Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Tom Holland. Written by Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor, Doug Mand; story by Thomas Shepherd; based on the character created by Hugh Lofting. Directed by Gaghan. (106 mins.)
‘Downhill’
(Paramount) A woman starts to have doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind during a family skiing trip in the Alps. With Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods. Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. (86 mins.)
‘Fantasy Island’
(Movies 10) The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. With Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Jimmy O. Yang, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. Directed by Jason Blum. (156 mins.)
‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey’
(Paramount, Movies 10) It’s open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big target on her back. She’s unprotected and on the run. With Margot Robbie, Jurnee Mollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosie Perez. Directed by Cathy Yan. (109 mins.)
‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
(Paramount, Movies 10) Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a video game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (114 mins.)
‘1917’
(Movies 10) During World War I, two British soldiers, Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake, receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.
‘Parasite’
(Paramount) A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. With Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo. Directed by Bong Joon Ho. (132 mins.)
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’
(Meadowview, Movies 10) Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski — in this video game adaption. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. With Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough and the voice of Ben Schwartz. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (100 mins.)
‘The Photograph’
(Paramount, Movies 10) When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae, hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life — an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist. With Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chante Adams, Chelsea Peretti. Written and directed by Stella Meghie. (128 mins.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!