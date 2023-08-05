Family Support Bus
 Courtesy of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties

Success By 6, an initiative of United Way and the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, has launched an innovative partnership program aimed at bringing free developmental screenings to children ages 5 and younger in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Through a collaboration with the Bourbonnais 53 District, parent education and support programs from Jump Start (EasterSeals), Healthy Families (Aunt Martha’s), and First Taste (Kankakee District 111), Success By 6 is furthering the work of the BESD 53 Family Support Bus.

This partnership effort brings essential early intervention services directly to families for free. The bus and screening activities are now traveling to local libraries, events and community centers across Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

