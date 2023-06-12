Former Kankakee resident, Jillann Gabrielle, and actor/writer/producer from the Chicago-based theater scene, is bringing “Princess Di — Gone but still kicking!,” her original solo musical, based on the life of Princess Diana, to the Greenhouse Theater, 2257 N. Lincoln, Chicago. Shows will run July 13 through August 6 and are at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25-30.
According to a news release for the show, the iconic figure of Princess Diana Spencer shocked the entire world with her untimely death in 1997. Gabrielle has her speaking from her grave as a spirit haunting the halls of Kensington Palace. And there is a twist … she has aged. She cut a deal with St. Peter at heaven’s gate. She would be allowed to stay with her sons at the palace…but in return she would age.
“Diana had a great sense of humor, played the piano, sang, and danced. All of these skills are utilized as Diana spins the story of her personal and public life and the British monarchy…then and now,” the release stated. “This original solo musical boasts 15 clever, fun, and touching songs, and a brilliant, inspired performance by their creator. Another provocative and delightful production from Jillann Gabrielle’s Paradise Playhouse.”
Gabrielle has been touring the U.S. since 2015, to great critical acclaim, in performances of all five of her original solo musicals. The others are based on the lives of Hedda Hopper, the outrageous Hollywood gossip columnist in the hats, “Hedda! A Musical Conversation”; Greta Garbo, the mysterious Swedish film star, “The Garbo the Musical”; Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, the feuding iconic film stars of the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and beyond, “Joan & Bette Bette & Joan”; Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the accomplished first lady, “Oh, Jackie O!”; and in the fall she will begin touring in “Lucy!,” her sixth and newest show, based on the life of Lucille Ball.
