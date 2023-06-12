Princess Di—Gone but still kicking!

Former Kankakee resident Jillann Gabrielle as Princess Diana in “Princess Di — Gone but still kicking!”

 Photo provided/Jillann Gabrielle

Former Kankakee resident, Jillann Gabrielle, and actor/writer/producer from the Chicago-based theater scene, is bringing “Princess Di — Gone but still kicking!,” her original solo musical, based on the life of Princess Diana, to the Greenhouse Theater, 2257 N. Lincoln, Chicago. Shows will run July 13 through August 6 and are at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25-30.

According to a news release for the show, the iconic figure of Princess Diana Spencer shocked the entire world with her untimely death in 1997. Gabrielle has her speaking from her grave as a spirit haunting the halls of Kensington Palace. And there is a twist … she has aged. She cut a deal with St. Peter at heaven’s gate. She would be allowed to stay with her sons at the palace…but in return she would age.

“Diana had a great sense of humor, played the piano, sang, and danced. All of these skills are utilized as Diana spins the story of her personal and public life and the British monarchy…then and now,” the release stated. “This original solo musical boasts 15 clever, fun, and touching songs, and a brilliant, inspired performance by their creator. Another provocative and delightful production from Jillann Gabrielle’s Paradise Playhouse.”

