Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
- Friend's constant advice on all things begins to grate
- How clearing out clutter can improve your life
- Dad encourages teen to drink before heading to college
- Cleaning tips and tricks that promise to cut costs and save time
- Do I need to drink filtered water, or is the tap OK?
- Family's help with child care comes at a cost
- How to choose an adult day care services provider
- Woman plants thick roots in married son's home
- Work first, play later
- Meet your own personal loan shark
- Back to school: What does it look like this year?
- Young woman feels pressure to be 'perfect'
- Birth mother reconnects with biological son
Local Faces
- Daily Journal staff report
-
Reader-submitted local photos of events and happenings in late summer.