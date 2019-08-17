Fresh off the heels of Illinois Craft Brewers Guild’s latest Friday Night Flights event at 31st Street Beach, I got back my taste for Chicago craft beer events. It has been a crazy summer for me, and I feel as though I can re-engage with the Chicago craft beer scene in a big way now that all of these huge summer events are coming to a close.
For this week’s column, I wanted to highlight a few events that might make the most of the waning days of summer for you.
The first event I wanted to write about is Half Acre’s annual event, The Big North, named for their Balmoral location, as it is a bit further north in Chicago than their original Lincoln Avenue location.
The Big North is Half Acre’s largest, good-time-vibes shindig with bands, food and exclusive Half Acre releases, which is something I can get excited for. The Big North is happening from 4 to 9 p.m. today at their Balmoral location, 2050 W. Balmoral Ave., Chicago. Tickets for this event cost $70 and are available at halfacrebeer.com/tbn19.
The bands playing this year are Allah-Las, Oozing Wound and The Cowboys + Skip Church. There will be sausages by Chef Martin, as well as some vegan options. Half Acre are some of my favorite people in Chicago and are notable for bringing solid vibes, being chill people and, in my context, extremely generous. Make sure to check out this event.
“Big North time is always exciting. We work really hard to curate new experiences each year, so it’s never exactly the same party,” said Merideth Anderson, director of marketing at Half Acre Beer Company.
The next event is a new one I think might be up the alley of some of my readers. The event is called @a.girl.rates.beer’s Beer Flight School, which takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbus Tap, 200 N. Columbus Drive, Chicago.
Simply known as Beck on social media, @a.girl.rates.beer, has some of the most Instagram followers in all of Chicago craft beer with more than 24,000 at the time of this writing. During the past couple of years, I’ve seen her at several of the biggest craft beer gatherings in the city. If I have written about it, she has been there.
This seems to be her first event, and she is featuring Brickstone beer in it, so I’m definitely OK with that.
Tickets for the event cost $16. You can find tickets at bit.ly/33wFoFK. The ticket gets you a flight of four beers and a short talk with Beck at Columbus Tap.
“I’ve always really enjoyed getting together with fellow beer lovers, and when Columbus tap approached me about hosting [an event], I jumped at the opportunity,” said Beck Bubenheimer. “In addition to that, I’ve always enjoyed the atmosphere and attitude at Columbus Tap.”
The next event is the perennial favorite, Lagunitas Beer Circus, at the Lagunitas production facility on the city’s West side. Every year, it raises money for local pet charities; this year’s cause is Chicago Rescue Intervention and Support Program.
Lagunitas Beer Circus will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Douglas Park West 18th Street and South Farrar Drive, Chicago. Tickets for the event cost $40. You can get them at bit.ly/2MfkmpB.
The headliner for this year’s event is Big Freedia, famous for her high-energy Bounce music performances. Lagunitas Beer Circus’ famous tagline for their shows is “See things you cannot un-see,” which includes: a burlesque show, aerialists, a side show, face painters and 100-plus other performers.
The last event is Brookfield Zoo’s annual Zoo Brews from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
My wife, Sam, and I went to this event last year; our anniversary falls on this weekend as well. Brookfield Zoo Brews tickets cost $55 for general admission and $90 for VIP. Tickets are available at czs.org/ZooBrew. Both full session tickets allow you access to the zoo starting at 9:30 a.m., so you could bring the kids to the zoo to start the day.
For VIP ticket holders, the early access to the event starts at 2:30 p.m. VIP also includes exclusive food options and beers. There’s also an Animal Ambassadors visit to the VIP beer garden as well. Last year, the VIP option was worth it, and we still are making up our minds on which event to attend that weekend, but Zoo Brews VIP beer garden was a great time.
Bodega Nights from Half Acre Beer Company
ABV: 5.5 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: Schwarzbier
Notes: Dark, chocolate, cookie, fig flavor with a clean lager finish.
Where to Buy: The Balmoral location in 16-ounce pours for $7.
Hopskip from Brickstone Brewery
ABV: 7.75 percent
IBUs: 60
Style: Pale Ale — American
Notes: Citrus aromas and blasts of hop bitterness.
Where to Buy: You can buy this beer a ton of places around town, but why not go straight to the source, Brickstone brewpub, where, on Tuesdays, you can get a 23-ounce pour for $3.50, or on Wednesdays or Sundays, when you can get a pint for $3. You can find it in 12-ounce six packs at Jewel or Meijer or plenty of other places for about $10.
Fluxed in Paradise from Lagunitas Brewing Co.
ABV: 8.5 percent
IBUs: 54
Style: IPA — American
Notes: Double dry-hopped IPA with Sabro, Cashmere and Southern hemisphere and Kviek yeast.
Where to Buy: The Open Bottle in Tinley Park in six packs of 12-ounce bottles for $12.99 or Binny’s in Mokena.
Squishy Gummy from Noon Whistle Brewing
ABV: 7.1 percent
IBUs: N/A
Style: IPA – New England
Notes: Bright citrus, passion fruit, berry and pine.
Where to Buy: Binny’s Beverage Depot in Mokena in four packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!