...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest gales to 45 kt with a few storm force gusts
possible and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet
possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Why chocolate on Valentine’s Day? Sweets for the sweet? Supposedly, it’s an aphrodisiac, or so the story goes. It was during the mid-1800s the famous Cadbury family, noted for their beautiful chocolates, refined cocoa into sweet edibles, designed gorgeous red heart-shaped boxes with cupids and roses and began marketing the product. The boxes were so elegant many reused them, and they now are collector’s items.
Naysayers think the card companies created this day. To put the rumor to rest, it wasn’t Hallmark; it was actually a 15th-century Frenchman, the Duke of Orleans, who — while imprisoned in the Tower of London — sent a poem to his wife, which is now the earliest surviving Valentine.
He wrote: “Je suis desja d’amour tanné. Ma tres doulce Valentinée.” (Translation: “I am already sick of love, my very gentle Valentine.”) Romantic? Maybe. But what a great tidbit to share.
Valentine’s Day has changed during the years for many. Yes, I love cards, chocolate, flowers and dining out. You can bet those beautiful red boxes filled with chocolate bonbons will be flying off the shelves. I’d rather have a gift of memory; something that doesn’t get tossed in the garbage at the end of the day. I prefer a quiet dinner with good food and even better wine.
I have a few places I recommend.
THE LONGBRANCH
Chefs Lindsay and Nick at The Longbranch are very excited about their Valentine’s Day specials this year. The chefs have their full weekend dinner menu including ribeyes, fish, chicken, chops, pasta and shrimp, and prime rib and lobster specials.
Begin with an appetizer of buffalo cauliflower with bleu cheese or ranch dressing, or baked Chesapeake Bay oysters on the half shell.
There will be a 14-ounce Braveheart Black Angus fire-grilled ribeye, an 8-ounce Braveheart Black Angus filet, a 10-ounce fire-grilled Black Angus sirloin with bleu cheese, mushrooms and bacon. Also on the menu is pork chops and ribs.
I always am so full after dinner I get my dessert to go. This year, Lindsay said she’ll have two unique options.
One is a bottle of UnPossible Blueberry Mead with blueberry and lemon cake trifle. Or a bottle of UnPossible Cherry Mead with chocolate truffle cake.
While enjoying your dinner, enjoy a live acoustic set by Logan Miller from 6–9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Dinner will be served from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, February 14). As Lindsay said, “Bring your Valentine, Galentine, Sweetheart, Sugar Muffin or Honey Buns to the Longbranch for Valentine’s Day!”
The Longbranch is located at 2713 N. 1500E Road, Clifton. Call 815-694-9748 for more information.
Reservations are highly recommended.
MANTENO AMERICAN LEGION
Manteno American Legion has its prime rib dinner for Valentine’s Day from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday
They have some of the best prime rib in this area. Also, there will be salmon if you prefer fish.
Tickets are on sale now. The salmon dinner costs $20, and prime rib costs $30 per person. Get your tickets by calling the Legion at 815-468-8324.
This is a fabulous dinner for a great cause.
The Manteno American Legion is located at 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.
Tinker Parker is part-time literature/speech faculty at Bishop McNamara High School, Adjunct Professor at Governors State University and a retired Kankakee Community College professor. She can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at bestbites@daily-journal.com; TinkerP91@yahoo.com; or Best Bites Hotline 815-802-5101.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, organizations and events. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting the photo.