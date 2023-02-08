Why chocolate on Valentine’s Day? Sweets for the sweet? Supposedly, it’s an aphrodisiac, or so the story goes. It was during the mid-1800s the famous Cadbury family, noted for their beautiful chocolates, refined cocoa into sweet edibles, designed gorgeous red heart-shaped boxes with cupids and roses and began marketing the product. The boxes were so elegant many reused them, and they now are collector’s items.

Naysayers think the card companies created this day. To put the rumor to rest, it wasn’t Hallmark; it was actually a 15th-century Frenchman, the Duke of Orleans, who — while imprisoned in the Tower of London — sent a poem to his wife, which is now the earliest surviving Valentine.

He wrote: “Je suis desja d’amour tanné. Ma tres doulce Valentinée.” (Translation: “I am already sick of love, my very gentle Valentine.”) Romantic? Maybe. But what a great tidbit to share.

Tinker Parker is part-time literature/speech faculty at Bishop McNamara High School, Adjunct Professor at Governors State University and a retired Kankakee Community College professor. She can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at bestbites@daily-journal.com; TinkerP91@yahoo.com; or Best Bites Hotline 815-802-5101.

Recommended for you