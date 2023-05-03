Mother's Day breakfast

Best Bites shares the best Mother’s Day dining options in the area.

 jenifoto/iStock

Mother’s Day is right around the corner — May 14. Are you ready to make Mom feel like Queen for the day?

Planning for Mother’s Day can be stressful. Of course, you want her day to be remarkable. After all, moms are the glue that holds the family together.

A record $35.7 billion is projected to be spent on Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Federation of Retailers. An average of $274.02 per person will be spent on Mom, up from the previous record high of $245.76 in 2022.

