There’s no place like home for the holidays, and I stayed close to home, where I could enjoy incredible local fare. I visited two of my favorite places in downtown Kankakee — Stefari Café and Rigo’s Place.
Stefari is my go-to place to find peace and relaxation over coffee or tea. I met my friend, Jackie Bruhn, for an early morning breakfast meeting.
Stefari had a charming Bohemian chic atmosphere that is very comforting. The sofa, rug and colorful chairs are inviting.
The entire setting reminded me of Central Perk, the coffee shop from the television show, “Friends.” Small metal tables topped with succulent plants in small containers add to the appeal.
Another dining room has the same décor and a living room seating area.
I started off with one of their beautiful lattes. I still wonder how they make those unique designs with the foam — they are so fancy and delicious.
One of my favorite breakfast treats is their delicious dill cream avocado toast. It is fantastic.
Other toast choices include a Parmesan, asparagus, prosciutto with egg; strawberry, almond with honey; arugula with sun-dried tomatoes and pinenuts; peanut butter and banana with Chia seeds. It really is hard to choose one.
If you prefer something with a little protein, they have a traditional breakfast of cage-free eggs, applewood smoked bacon and homemade sourdough toast. The egg and cheddar sandwich on a ciabatta roll or croissant is another popular choice or an avocado grilled cheese sandwich. I have tried several of these items and can highly recommend each one.
I must admit I enjoyed it so much I brought Dave in a few days later. If you haven’t tried their Ethiopian pour-over coffee, try it! It’s so smooth and flavorful.
I usually use cream, but this coffee is so good, don’t you dare add anything. Yes, I did order the dill cream cheese avocado toast for breakfast.
Stefari Café is located at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Check them out on Facebook or stefaricafe.com. Call 815-573-5330 for more information.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the kitchen closing at 4 p.m. each day. The café is closed on Sundays.
HEAD NEXT DOOR
Right next door to Stefari Café is Rigo’s Place.
Their dining room has a beautifully carved wood bar and high-back chairs. The rich wooden panels lining the walls and the warm lighting set the ambiance for the perfect lunch or dinner.
This was the month for doubles — two at Stefari and now Rigo’s.
My first of two trips to Rigo’s was with my foodie friends, Jeff and Jenny Keast, and their children, T.J. and Hailey, of Bourbonnais.
Rigo’s serves excellent hot rolls with butter. Their soup is a meal in itself. As always, Rigo didn’t disappoint on the entrées — they were magnificent.
I am a fan of Rigo’s sea bass, lightly breaded and sautéed, served over fresh spinach with a delicate honey mustard sauce. And the grilled salmon with a dill sauce is to die for.
But I have to admit, I decided on the special for the evening, a tender pork tenderloin stuffed with cream cheese and cranberries, with horseradish sauce, served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables. I enjoyed it.
I initially was hesitant to mix cream cheese with the pork, but it was delicious. The portion was large enough to take home for dinner the next night.
A few days later, my second trip was with Dave for dinner. He ordered the mango salmon with rice and mixed vegetables. He said it was terrific — flaky and flavorful.
I ordered — you guessed it — the pork tenderloin with cream cheese, cranberries and walnuts. I couldn’t resist since it was so good the last time. I wish it was on the regular menu, not just as a special.
The menu is very diverse for dinner or a late lunch. You won’t be disappointed in Rigo’s nightly specials, either. Rigo is famous for providing his guests with delicious entrées and adding special touches to them.
You can’t leave Rigo’s without experiencing one of his desserts, especially his crème brûlée. This dessert is a must-have; warm, creamy custard that, when browned with a small torch, smells delicious and covers the custard with a very caramel-like, crusty coating. Again, the three of us chose the brûlée.
Rigo’s lunch entrees are similar to his dinner menu. Also, try the soups and salads, especially on these cold winter days.
The highlight of the evening for me, aside from being with good friends and enjoying good food, was going to the kitchen to see Rigo. He never fails to flash that dynamite smile of his and offer a warm welcome to his guests.
His staff is very accommodating and friendly, too. You’ll enjoy sitting at the beautiful bar if you have to wait for a table.
There is plenty of parking in the lot. The prices are very reasonable, and the ambiance is fantastic. Don’t forget, Rigo caters, too.
Rigo’s Place is located at 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Check them out on Facebook or rigosplace.net. Call 815-802-1200 for a reservation.
Hours are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sundays.