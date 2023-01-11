There’s no place like home for the holidays, and I stayed close to home, where I could enjoy incredible local fare. I visited two of my favorite places in downtown Kankakee — Stefari Café and Rigo’s Place.

Stefari is my go-to place to find peace and relaxation over coffee or tea. I met my friend, Jackie Bruhn, for an early morning breakfast meeting.

Stefari had a charming Bohemian chic atmosphere that is very comforting. The sofa, rug and colorful chairs are inviting.

Tinker Parker is part-time literature/speech faculty at Bishop McNamara High School, Adjunct Professor at Governors State University and a retired Kankakee Community College professor. She can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at bestbites@daily-journal.com; TinkerP91@yahoo.com; or Best Bites Hotline 815-802-5101.

