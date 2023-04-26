Remember those spring-like days right around Easter? Similar to most, I started throwing the winter clothes in a container and bringing out the T-shirts and Bermuda shorts. I don’t care if I have pasty white legs; it’s almost summer. I grabbed the rake and started working in the yard.

Later, I wanted to treat myself to a cold beverage. I cranked up the air conditioning in the car and drove into town. I needed an ice-cold smoothie. What better place for one — Essential Smoothies in Northfield Square mall, Bradley.

I spent some quality time with the owner, Denise Smith, reviewing the options and discussing her business. It wasn’t an easy decision; the menu is massive. It’s not an ordinary smoothie stand; Denise is into health and is all about making people feel good. Her menu is plant-based and delicious.

