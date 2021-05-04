Nothing says Mother’s Day like a leisurely morning snuggled up on the couch with a cup of coffee, cats, The Daily Journal or a great old movie — at least that’s my wish. Moms do want to spend time with their families and, hey, they deserve it!
To make Mom happy here’s the plan: purchase something for Mom, whether it’s small, large or handmade — she doesn’t care. Some of my best gifts were made with raw macaroni and popsicle sticks.
Fix her a nice breakfast: for instance, make my quiche recipe (it was in Saturday’s paper) on Saturday, then heat and serve on Sunday morning. Later in the day, take Mom out for dinner, brunch or order take-out.
Here are some excellent suggestions:
Hoppy Pig
Hoppy Pig, Bradley, is having a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations will be taken for seating between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Brunch items include a carving station, omelet station, lunch items, salads and a variety of breads. Coffee, orange juice and hot tea will be included. There will be drink specials as well.
Price for adults, $32; kids ages 5 to 8, $13.95; kids 4 and under are free.
Make your reservation by calling Hoppy Pig at 815-614-3134. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
Hoppy Pig is located at 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.
Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center
Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center is ready to serve a Mother’s Day Brunch fit for a queen. Not only brunch but Mom can play nine holes of golf, the price is included with her brunch.
There will be many options for all family members. Seating is limited so make those reservations as soon as possible.
For lunch brunch items there will be fish, chicken, pork and vegetable dishes. Save room because there will be a dessert table. I do know they have outstanding Bloody Mary’s.
The club is open to the public. Reservations are required — prices for adults, $20; children 12 and under, $12; and the Mother’s Day deal — Moms only $20 for the buffet with nine holes of golf! Payment is expected when making reservations.
The Brunch is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Manteno Golf Club and Learning Center is located at 7202 N 4000 East Road, Manteno. Call 815-468-8827 for reservations.
Jimmy Jo’s BBQ
If you want some down-home barbeque for Mother’s Day call Jimmy Jo’s, Bourbonnais, and order from their extensive catering menu. Jim has everything you’ll need to satisfy a hungry crowd all while Mom is sipping lemonade on the deck.
Order their crowd-pleasing round-up buffet with choices of pulled pork, beef brisket smoked chicken or turkey or rib tips. There is plenty to choose from all you need to do is call Jimmy Jo’s, pay for the order and pick it up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. So simple!
Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. Check out their website for a complete menu at jimmyjosbbq.com. Call 933-7500.
Tucci’s Italian Restaurant
Tucci’s Italian Restaurant, Bradley will be open on Mother’s Day from 2 to 8 p.m. They will have their regular menu available for guests.
Just a note — there will be no tables larger than 10 people allowed due to COVID restrictions.
Some of the favorites are their brick chicken. A succulent chicken breast skillet baked with their blend of spices and herbs then topped with lemon wine butter. The chicken parmesan is especially delicious. One of the favorites of the house is their steaks. Many readers have recommended going there for a grilled steak.
Each entrée is served with an endless salad bowl and hot, crusty bambino rolls. Choose one of their sides such as baked potato, vegetables, rice, angel hair pasta with oil and garlic or spaghetti.
The food is delicious, the staff is great and there’s a nice selection of beverages.
Tucci’s is located at 1560 State Route 50, Bourbonnais. Check out their Facebook page or website, tuccisitalian.com for more specials and information. Call 815-929-1875.
The Bennett-Curtis House
Treat Mom to a special meal this Mother’s Day this year at The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park. Dine-in and carry-out are both available.
The dine-in breakfast will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and will be served family-style to the guests’ tables. On the menu will be fresh fruit, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, smoked bacon, sausage links and potatoes. The cost of the meal is $15.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included.
Another choice is their special Mother’s Day Brunch served family-style to the table. This is by reservation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The brunch menu features fruit, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, honey-glazed ham, roasted chicken, smoked bacon, potatoes, mac and cheese, glazed carrots and mashed potatoes and gravy. The cost of the meal is $25.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included.
Finally, a beautiful six-course Mother’s Day Prix Fixe dinner. This is a six-course meal including appetizer, house-made soup, salad, pasta dish, entrée and dessert. This is a reservation-only event.
The appetizer is a personal Charcuterie board with a variety of meats, relish, cheese and fruits. The soup is a delicious Zuppa Toscana with Italian sausage, potatoes and cream followed by a spring salad with mixed greens topped with fresh strawberries, garden vegetables and raspberry vinaigrette.
The pasta is a robust Romano pasta with house red cream sauce tossed with pasta.
Entrée choices are the four-piece roasted chicken with twice-baked potato and honey-glazed carrots; pork filet wrapped in bacon and glazed with barbeque sauce served with twice-baked potato and honey-glazed carrots; or beef tips that have been slow-roasted with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions in a beef gravy served with twice-baked potatoes and honey-glazed carrots.
Save room for dessert if you can. There a choice between carrot cake or homemade bread pudding ala mode.
The cost is $60 per person, tax and gratuity not included. The dinner is by reservations from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Bennett-Curtis house will also be offering carry-out and catered packages. All information for reservations and orders can be found at their website BennettCurtis.com or call 815-465-2288.
The Bennett-Curtis House is located at 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park.
Tom’s Tavern
One of the most popular restaurants south of Kankakee is Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant in Kempton. Moms will be treated to an extra special all-you-can-eat buffet.
There are four seatings: 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.
On the buffet will be turkey, stuffing, ham, roast beef, chicken marsala, homemade cabbage rolls and so much more. There’s also Tom’s famous homemade soup, salad bar and, of course, desserts.
Adults are $19.95; children 6 to 10 are $7.99 and kids 5 and under are free. Call 815-253-6407 for reservations. Carry-out is available, too.
Tom’s Tavern and Restaurant is located at 221 Main St., Kempton.