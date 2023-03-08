Irish feast (copy)

Local eateries will be serving up traditional Irish feasts of corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

 fotek/iStock

B’fhéidir go mbeadh tú i gcónaí ballaí do na gaotha,

agus díon don bháisteach, tae in aice leis an tine,

gáire a cheer duit, agus iad siúd a bhfuil grá agat in aice leat.

Tinker Parker is part-time literature/speech faculty at Bishop McNamara High School, Adjunct Professor at Governors State University and a retired Kankakee Community College professor. She can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at bestbites@daily-journal.com; TinkerP91@yahoo.com; or Best Bites Hotline 815-802-5101.

Recommended for you