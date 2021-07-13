It’s been tough reviewing restaurants when most of them were closed, serving limited menus or only serving to-go orders. I’m finally back in action and visiting them in person.
Koi Asian Bistro
One restaurant that I missed was Koi Asian Bistro in Bourbonnais. If you haven’t been there, I recommend a visit. It’s the entire package — food, excellent service and ambiance.
The minute you enter the restaurant, there is a feeling of serenity and peace. Whether it’s the feng shui, the contemporary Japanese atmosphere or the soothing sounds coming from the waterfall, Koi Asian Bistro definitely offers their guests relief from their busy day. After a cucumber cooler and watching the waterfall, my blood pressure dropped and I found myself in a zen-like state.
My friends Jenny and Hailey Keast visited Koi last week and had a pleasant dining experience. Sorry, girls, I’m just not into sushi. All I could think about was the older version of sushi — fish fermented then wrapped in soured fermented rice. I was wrong. Sushi is delicious, that is, if it’s prepared correctly.
I ordered from the lunch specials, which are served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for Sundays and holidays. The Sushi Bar lunch consists of a variety of sushi and served with miso soup made with seaweed, scallions and tofu. I loved the miso.
I ordered the orange chicken — a spicy, sweet entrée with a side of fluffy rice. The sauce was tangy and included tiny peppers that made my eyes water. I ordered another cucumber cooler and ice water!
The prices are incredibly reasonable for both lunch and dinner.
For starters, we began with the coconut shrimp served with a fantastic sauce.
The menu is very diverse and includes curry entrees, Koi Exotic Wok entrees and, of course, an extensive selection of sushi individually or in combos.
Those who may not want to experience sushi can choose from a variety of Asian foods, such as Japanese-style fried rice, Thai spicy basil fried rice, curry fried rice and pineapple fried rice.
For noodle lovers, they offer a large variety such as spicy basil noodles, Lo Mein and Yaki Udon (stir-fried Japanese noodles with mixed vegetables and choice of meat).
A wok lunch special is available and served with steamed rice, fried rice or brown rice.
Before dinner, be sure to go in early to stop and enjoy a drink at their beautiful bar. Watch as the chef rolls the sushi.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. You won’t be disappointed in Koi Asian Bistro.
Koi Asian Bistro is located at 906 North Convent Street, Bourbonnais. Call 815-523-7266 or visit KoiAsianBistro.com for full lunch and dinner menus.
Wizard Festival
Calling all wizards and witches! Grab your wand and cape because it’s time for a Wizard Festival to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday.
I’m a “Harry Potter” fan — not just a fan, but a geek — and on July 31, we’ll all be celebrating.
The Bennett-Curtis House is hosting “A Magical Harry Potter Birthday Celebration” from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais.
There will be classes including potion, flying, history of magic and herbology. Not only that, but you’ll be sorted into a house, make wizard craft, play wizard bingo and even take your own fun wizarding photos in their photo booth with lots of magical props.
My favorite will be the Hogs Head Restaurant serving a special themed menu for you to enjoy throughout the event, including Roasted Phoenix, Hogsmeade Sausage and much more! Plus, be sure to save room for a Chocolate Frog and Butterbeer, which is served in a special mug to take home.
Don’t forget “Wizard Alley.” There will be vendor shops with plenty of merchandise to purchase, including wands, “Harry Potter” items and more.
Study your “Harry Potter” trivia and get ready for a day of fun and good food. Of course, The Bennett-Curtis House will observe all safety guidelines.
When you’re ready to leave your house, just wave your wand and yell “Apparition!” This will magically transport you to your destination. Well, maybe it’s best just to drive there.
For more information and tickets, go to: bit.ly/3AHbtv8 or call The Bennett-Curtis House at 815-465-2288.