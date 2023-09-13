Labor Day arrived like an unexpected twist in a summer novel, catching us all by surprise as we bid farewell to the sun-kissed days of May. As the school doors closed and the kids cheered for their freedom, even the teachers couldn’t help being a little giddy.

But now, we stand at the crossroads of summer’s end, with days growing shorter and nights longer. Yet, with this bittersweet transition, one perk awaits us: pumpkin latte season!

I can’t help myself; I love pumpkin lattes — hot! Even in the blistering heat of a 90-degree day, I crave that warm, comforting sip of autumn in a cup.

