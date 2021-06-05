Memorial Day — the official kick-off of summer. Before you know it, July 4 will be here. Why does summer go by so quickly? Many summer plans will include gardening, relaxing on the deck, firing up the grill and just lounging around. No matter how you spend your summer, food will be involved.
I spent some quality time at the Farmers’ Market last weekend. The weather was cool, the sun was shining, and the crowd was large. The best part of the market? The intoxicating aromas coming from food vendors’ trailers.
Llama Coffee Company
Being a lover of llamas, Llama Coffee Company caught my eye. I sampled the Peruvian coffee, a bold, full-bodied coffee that still was smooth. On Sunday, we made the coffee using a French press coffee maker. No need to add anything else because this is a stand-alone beverage.
I walked the perimeter of the market sipping coffee and enjoying the music.
Cliff’s Natural Pork
A small crowd was gathered in front of the tent, patiently waiting for orders of a breakfast burrito wrap with chorizo and egg or a sausage sandwich with egg and cheese. Other items to order included the bacon, bleu pork burger or the cheddar brat patty and a variety of brats to choose from, including German, jalapeño cheddar, garlic chive or Italian sausage.
Bamboo Island
This vendor features Filipino food and a beverage that seemed to be a favorite of the market crowd — Cantaloupe water.
Featured foods include the lumpia (a Filipino egg roll), pancit (rice noodles with stir-fry veggies), chicken adobo with garlic rice and meat on a stick. I noticed the turon (fried plantain) seemed to be a favorite for some customers, but it was the cantaloupe water that won out that day.
The Neighborhood Kitchen
This vendor always draws long lines. Neighborhood Kitchen is unique in that it specializes in egg rolls — not just any egg roll but American-style egg rolls. The Bella is a stuffed portobello mushroom with a creamy Florentine sauce; Buffy is a buffalo chicken egg roll. Kids will love the mac-and-cheese egg roll.
They were out of the Cindy egg roll with cinnamon and sugar, but I did try the Carmella, a salted caramel brownie. Caution — this is so good and filled with yummy ingredients, make sure you have plenty of napkins. One bite, and the front of my sweatshirt was splatted with caramel: but, so worth it.
Martinez Taco Restaurant
Martinez draws a very large crowd each Saturday. Tacos seem to be the favorite as well as the elote (Mexican corn), which is scrumptious. Quite a few of the tortas were being sold that day along with the breakfast burrito and tacos. The fresh fruit cups are amazing and my favorite to take home.
Brother George’s BBQ
If you haven’t had a chance to try Brother George’s BBQ, you are missing a real treat. George makes the best sauce around.
The food might be a little heavy for early morning guests, but by lunch, this place was buzzing. George’s pork sandwich is fantastic as is his shredded chicken sandwich. If you can’t make up your mind, order several and take them home to the family.
Mia Bella’s Pizza
Mia Bella’s Pizza was the 2019 Best Pizza winner. On a chilly morning, the smell of fresh-baked pizza coming from the wood-fired oven was amazing. A few garlic sticks go well with a hot cup of coffee.
Several varieties of pizza are freshly made — cheese, Margherita, marinara, along with the standard sausage, pepperoni and basil pesto. Specialty pizzas include the hot Hawaiian with pineapple, bacon and mozzarella or the jalapeño popper with cream cheese, bacon, jalapeños and mozzarella. I think this pizza would get your motor running in the morning.
Cranky Mike’s Popcorn
The longest line of the day — and worth the wait — was Cranky Mike’s Popcorn. This freshly-made popcorn is as good as, or better than, Garrett’s in Chicago.
Flavors include varieties of cheese, including cheddar, white cheddar, jalapeño cheddar and double cheddar. How about something different like the dill pickle popcorn or the standards of caramel corn, a cheddar cheese and caramel corn mix or movie theatre-style?
If you missed them at the market, they are in Momence at 227 Gladiolus St.
LoveALatte
LoveALatte was the last stop of the day. This is a nonprofit organization giving people with developmental disabilities a chance to work, train and experience amazing opportunities.
Try a variety of coffee flavors either hot or iced. I left with a hot cup of caramel macchiato and it was fantastic.
I highly recommend making LoveALatte a regular stop on your visit to the market.
The Farmers’ Market is located at the corner of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in Downtown Kankakee and is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday until Oct. 30.