I love this time of year — decorated trees and even snow. I enjoy the season’s smells — pine fragrances, wood-burning stoves, cinnamon and spices lingering throughout the house.
The hustle and bustle of preparing meals for the holidays sometimes can be an issue. Eat out! And do I have just the perfect place for you.
My daughter, Kelly Collins, of Dyer, Ind., wanted to treat me to a special birthday luncheon. She told me to be at her house, and she would drive. We drove along back roads and small villages and even cut through downtown Crown Point. I had no idea where we were headed; I knew spending time with my girl was the best gift a mom could ask for.
We pulled into a small parking area next to an older home. She said, “This is it! We’re here!” I love adventure and couldn’t wait to begin. The house is actually called Ivy’s Bohemia House in Chesterton, Ind. I realize it’s not local, but sometimes we all need to break away and try something unique — trust me: this was unique.
The outside trim of the house was painted lime green and peach with just a touch of turquoise, which was stunning and warming. The stairs brought us to a lovely deck, perfect for outdoor dining, where we entered and were greeted.
The entryway was decorated with ornate statues, baubles and a chalkboard. The walls in the dining room were warm, with one wall brighter rust. The windows were very European, with lace curtains.
The seating in the dining room was welcoming. Our server came over with menus and asked for our drink order. She recommended the Bloody Mary with a homemade mixer and the Sangria. I opted for the Bloody Mary, Kelly the Sangria. The drinks were perfect, as was the atmosphere; even their restroom was Bohemian décor.
The menu is eclectic, with Mediterranean, Eastern European and Cajun influences. Items include Ivy’s Bohemia specialties, gluten-free and vegan items.
I decided to try one of the house specialties — the Haluski with cabbage, bacon and egg noodles. This was comfort food at its best. The blend of the bacon and cabbage was extraordinary, and the noodles were the bonus. It was fantastic.
Even if you don’t like cabbage, this is one dish you must try. The portion was so large I had enough for two lunches at home.
Kelly tried Ian’s Irish Shepherd’s pie. This is not the typical shepherd’s pie but more of a goulash with meat and vegetables topped with mashed potatoes. Kelly enjoyed it, as did I, as my fork slipped into her bowl. I would order either of these dishes again.
It might seem weird, but I do get up and casually walk through the dining areas, checking out what other people are having. Everything looked delicious.
Available items are the Glumpki made with stuffed cabbage and mashed potatoes, the Polish roasted chicken with lemon garlic vin blanc sauce served with fresh vegetables and daily starch. The Vegetarian Dill Havarti Portabella Strudel is served with fresh vegetables and daily starch.
Pasta dishes include potato gnocchi with marinara, pesto or Boho Alfredo; Pesto cheese tortellini with fire-roasted tomatoes and a cajun chicken and andouille sausage with cheese tortellini in a cajun Alfredo sauce.
Several luncheon menu items looked very interesting, such as the grilled portabella cap served on an herb focaccia bun with sun-dried tomato cream cheese, spinach artichoke dip, fresh spinach and tomato, pickle spear and daily side.
Ivy’s has one of the most excellent vegan menu items I’ve seen. For an appetizer, try the vegan bruschetta or dolmades plate stuffed with grape leaves.
Sandwiches include the vegan Reuben with vegan cheese, kraut and veganaise remoulade on rye, or the black bean burger on the focaccia bun. There are even vegan crab cakes over wilted spinach with fresh veggies, fries and veganaise remoulade sauce.
Save room for dessert or take it home like we did. You don’t want to miss their bakery. They have a taste of everything.
I brought home a pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling, which was outstanding. Depending on the day, other items include pies to cookies, apple walnut cake Bohemia bars, bread pudding and cannoli.
Stop in for a drink in their one-of-a-kind absinthe lounge for the absinthe fountain experience.
What is absinthe? According to the Food Network, “Absinthe is a vibrant green spirit distilled from grape alcohol and fresh herbs. It’s an old-timey drink surrounded by lots of lore: at one point, it was believed to cause hallucinations, including visitations from green fairies. Adding to its aura, absinthe was popular amongst many famous late 19th century creators, including Oscar Wilde, Vincent Van Gogh and Ernest Hemingway.” If it’s good enough for Hemingway, I’m all in.
I realize it’s out of town, but the drive to Chesterton is excellent during the holiday season. They are located across the street from Chesterton’s European Market in historic downtown Chesterton.
There are plenty of antique shops and dining. It would make a great girls’ day, as Kelly and I had. The memories of that day still linger fresh in my mind and will for a lifetime.
I highly recommend Ivy’s for food, ambiance and service.
