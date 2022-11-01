Ein Prosit! (A toast in German meaning “be well.”)

Did you know that there are rules for drinking beer at German Fest?

To be authentic, never sip your beer before the toast, not even a sip. It’s considered rude. One must wait until the glasses are raised before drinking.

Tinker Parker is an adjunct communication professor at Kankakee Community College and Governors State University. She can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at bestbites@daily-journal.com; TinkerP91@yahoo.com; or Best Bites Hotline 815-802-5101.

Recommended for you