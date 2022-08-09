“I think, at a child’s birth, if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with the most useful gift, that gift should be curiosity.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

I’ve always been blessed with the gift of curiosity, sometimes good and sometimes bad. As a youngster, I learned that groundhogs are not good pets and that if the sign states do not put hands in the cage, don’t.

Curiosity got me, but in a good way. I was so drawn to the new big pink building in Bourbonnais. What business could possibly be going in there? It was mesmerizing. I knew it would be a happy place whatever business was going in. Then I noticed the sign — Candy and Cake... two of my favorite words. Life is good!

Tinker Parker is an adjunct communication professor at Kankakee Community College and Governors State University.

