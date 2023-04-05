Table with delicatessen ready for Easter brunch (copy)

Best Bites’ Tinker Parker shares Easter meal options available locally.

 sara_winter/iStock

Easter is one of my favorite holidays. I love to fuss over each detail, from the food and Easter baskets to stuffing the eggs and making sure the house is decorated from top to bottom.

It doesn’t matter that my grandchildren range from 18 to 33 years old; they still like the baskets and the Easter duck hunt. They still tolerate Pawpaw putting out the bunny trail that leads them to their baskets. Some traditions will not, nor should not, be broken.

While researching for the Easter by numbers, I realized that I have been writing columns for the Daily Journal for 15 years this month.

Recommended for you