Momence Gladiolus Festival begins tomorrow tonight; five full days of events that will keep attendees busy. While there, why not explore Momence? Take time to enjoy downtown businesses and restaurants.
Several new restaurants opened recently one being Silver Dollar Restaurant located on Dixie Highway.
Dave and I stopped in last weekend for breakfast/lunch and loved it. The building has been completely renovated with a warm ambiance, including planked walls and floors. The booths are beautiful and quite comfortable.
The owners, Eddie and Dia Iljazi, have two other restaurants; therefore, they are well educated on what their customers like. The large menu includes breakfast and lunch items; guests will find something they want.
I spent some time talking to Dia, who was excited about their new location in Momence. Our server, Nola, was delightful and filled us in on the most popular dishes. Her favorite was the soups which are freshly prepared. Dave ordered the cream of vegetable soup; she’s right; it was terrific.
I have never raved about pancakes before. Pancakes are pancakes. Not theirs – fluffy and tasty. I held a piece of the pancake on my fork and said, “Look, look how fluffy this is!” Syrup isn’t necessary on these cakes. I tried another favorite, biscuits and gravy – delicious.
They have a nice variety of eggs Benedict, omelets, and “eggceptional skillets” including a Mexican and a gyro skillet.
The pancake menu is unbelievable – fruit, nuts, banana foster, apple, walnut, chocolate chip, Reese’s pancake and the Kendal County pancake with sautéed bananas with apples, pecans and topped with cinnamon butter and whipped cream.
If you are into French toast, they have it including red velvet French toast. Nola said to make sure to try their crepes.
The lunch menu includes soups, a large variety of salads and entrees.
Silver Dollar Restaurant is at 125 W. Dixie Highway, Momence. Hours are 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.
Another new restaurant in town is Momence Café. This sweet little café offers a limited but delightful menu. Breakfast items include omelets, skillets, French toast, pancakes and more.
For lunch, enjoy one of several salads and burgers. Dinner includes a brick chicken, Cajun pasta, country fried steak and more.
Momence Café is at 107 N. Locust, Momence. Call 815-507-5111. Follow them on Facebook. Eat-in or grab a take-out menu. I can’t wait to give them a try.
Right along the parade route is Off The Vine. Located in a historic downtown building, they are known for wine tastings, but food as well. Did you know they have a new menu featuring breakfast and lunch items?
What I love about OTV are the owners, Tony and Debbie Lampley; go in a stranger and come out as friends.
The new menu features paninis — including The Farmer with turkey, bacon ham and spinach; The River Road with turkey, tomato, spinach and avocado all on sourdough bread. Or, try the cold plate stuffed tomato with chicken salad; Italian beef, hot dogs and chicken salad sandwiches.
The coffee bar is terrific. Enjoy a cup of cappuccino with a freshly baked scone or muffin or even one of the breakfast paninis like the Conrad with egg, bacon and cheese.
OTV serves Illinois’ most exceptional wines. Or, enjoy one of their craft beers. Sample wines, eat some popcorn, and enjoy friends. The patio is also open, too.
Off The Vine is at 121 E. Washington St., Momence. Call 815-472-6590.
An old community favorite is Yanni’s. The menu is a mixed bag of everything of breakfast and lunch items. Of course, they have some homemade biscuits and gravy along with a healthy option of oatmeal.
Sizzling skillets with diced potatoes, two eggs with toast or pancakes are another option.
Yanni’s Restaurant is at 102 E. Washington St., Momence. Call 815-472-4600.
For a light breakfast head to Pearson’s Bordertown Bakery and pick up several of their beautiful pastries, rolls, bread, cookies, and head on over to Island Park and enjoy the scenery along the Kankakee River. The pastries are delicious!
Pearson’s Bordertown Bakery is at 111 N. Dixie Highway. Call 815-450-6017.
Before or after the parade make a stop at Taqueria La Michoacana y Neveria for a refreshing treat. They serve some very incredible authentic Mexican food but make sure you stay for their incredible ice cream treats.
They make Mangonia da which is a refreshing fruity drink made with mangos, orange juice, chamois and chile-lime salt. The rasp ados are shaved ice with fruit and are delicious on a hot day. The rasp ados are deliciously refreshing with sweet, spicy and of course, hot!
Taqueria La Michoacana y Neveria is at 505 North Dixie Highway, Momence.
The phone number is 815-507-5060.
Direct across the street is Cielito Lindo Authentic Mexican Food. I haven’t had a chance to try the food yet. They specialize in tamales, tacos, Sopes, Gorditas, quesadillas, burritos, and chicken wing dinners.
Cielito Lindo is at 510 N. Dixie Highway. Call 815-507-5130.
Another fabulous choice is Border Town Pub and Firehouse Twenty-eight. Try their amazing fried chicken; chicken dipped in their own special batter and then fried until crispy and brown. Or, an Italian beef, or the Chicago style hot dog. The sandwiches come with fries, prices are incredibly reasonable, and the service is excellent!
Firehouse Twenty-Eight is at 22-28 N. Dixie Highway, Momence. Call 815-472-4340.
There is nothing better than the aroma of a freshly baked pizza from Sammy’s along with a cold beer. Sammy’s is located on the parade route but get there early!
We always order Sammy’s Special with all those beautiful vegetables and sausage. It is so good. If you want to step out of the box, try the barbecue chicken pizza, with barbecue sauce, chicken, caramelized red onions with mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Sammy’s Pizza Momence is at 119 W. Washington St., Momence.
Come to Momence and enjoy all the festivities they have to offer this weekend. You’ll be “Glad” you did.
