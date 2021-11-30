I’ve had so many readers asking me about our recent trip to Utica and why we keep going back. The main reason is the time Dave and I can spend together and the beautiful scenery we enjoy by taking the backroads.
Now that the leaves are starting to turn, this is the perfect time for that day trip. Here are a few restaurants that Dave and I both recommend.
Canal Port Bar & Grill
Several readers had recommended Canal Port to me. It’s a charming little pub on the main street.
They offer a variety of lunch entrees. We had lunch there several times and always began with the local favorite, potato skins with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chives and sour cream.
I really like their fish and chips. The fried cod portions were large and deliciously breaded. Also great are the bar chips, handmade potato chips that are lightly seasoned and crisped to perfection.
Dave chose their Reuben sandwich that he really liked. The corned beef was exceptionally tender. He did order the fries to go with it.
Although we’re never there late enough for dinner, they have a nice variety of entrees, including ribeye steaks, salmon, shrimp and chicken.
The pub is charming and located in the downtown area. The prices are reasonable.
Canal Port is located at 148 Mill St., Utica. Call 815-667-3010 or check out their Facebook page for more information.
Lodi’s Tap House (Formerly Duffy’s Tavern and Grille)
Lodi’s Tap is one of the most popular places to visit in Utica. It’s the home of WGN’s Chicago’s Best Burger — the Smash’d burger & curds. Chicago’s Best said it’s the best single black Angus burger, with melted Velveeta, buttered brioche roll, homemade white cheddar curd, spicy banger aioli sauce and green onion.
Stop in for one of their famous brews and enjoy banger shrimp, wings or Gargantuan Growler Pretzel, a giant Bavarian pretzel.
The burger menu is fantastic, as are sandwiches including the Tap House Buttermilk Brined Chicken, pulled pork, a grilled Fromage made with Swiss, cheddar, whipped brie, Velveeta and served on organic country white bread.
There’s also homemade French onion soup or chili to go with your sandwich. There are a variety of salads, wraps, chicks and chips, shrimps and chips and more.
Lodi’s Tap House is located at 101 Mill St., Utica. Call 815-667-4345 or check out their Facebook page and website for more information.
Skoog’s Pub and Grill
Right down the street from Lodi’s is Skoog’s Pub and Grill. We really enjoy this pub, and since it’s usually fantastic weather, we sit outside and sip a beer while waiting on our order.
The atmosphere is quaint but cozy and the food fabulous. The most popular menu items are fried chicken and jumbo wings. The tavern fried chicken is hand-battered, crispy and juicy. The wings are jumbo-size and come fried or with various sauces like sweet red chili, hot, garlic parmesan, mango pineapple or kamikaze (their own special sauce) bourbon.
The fried chicken sandwich is excellent and can be ordered with any one of the sauces. I’m not one for a lot of sauce, so I skipped the sauce and the bun altogether. We’ve had their chili, and it was delicious, not too hot or mild. Dave opted for the hearty Skoog burger — a ¾ pound seasoned burger with cheese, bacon and onion. Their burgers are fresh, not frozen. The burger itself was more substantial than expected, so much that even Dave couldn’t finish eating it!
Dinner entrees include fish, chicken, ribeye steak and chopped sirloin, all served with your choice of potato and a vegetable. Besides burgers, they offer turkey burgers, hoagies, meatless burgers and a pork tenderloin that will fill the plate. They also have an excellent pasta selection.
Bring the kids because there is a menu just for them. Check out their webpage for more menu items and specials.
Skoog’s Pub and Grill is located at 155 Mill Street, North Utica. Call 815-667-5800 for more information.
August Hill Winery Tasting Room
This is one of my favorite places to visit. We’ve been club members for many years and enjoy their wines. As a matter of fact, they used to sell Hieland Red wine, a beautiful red wine that goes great with beef. It was named after the vineyard where the grapes were grown. Yes, the vineyards on Hieland Road near the Elks Country Club. Unfortunately, the vineyard has been plowed under, and the wine no longer exists.
The wines range from dry, semi-dry, sweet and semi-sweet. One of my favorites is a semi-sweet named Trapolino. This is good for first-time wine tasters.
The fusions are lovely as well — almond, cranberry, raspberry as well as Mardi Gras. They do sell Angel of Hope with $1 for each bottle sold going to Relay for Life. I know that August Hills’ wine is sold locally at Off the Vine in Momence and Grapes & Hops in Kankakee.
August Hill Winery Tasting Room is located at 106 Mill St., Utica. Call 815-667-5211 for more information.
The Tasting Room is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Nonie’s Bakery and Cafe
I love this bakery. It’s in an older home with beautiful wood-carved trim, a fireplace with gorgeous tile and carved wood and pocket doors. This is a serene place to have breakfast or lunch. They also sell espresso drinks and, of course, you must enjoy one of their pastries.
There are several breakfast items to consider — the cranberry-walnut French toast, a variety of scramblers, biscuits and gravy, a breakfast sandwich on bread, a croissant or panini.
Lunch consists of various sandwiches, paninis, wraps and salads, including their chicken-berry salad with almonds.
We left with a sample of cherry chocolate cake and a cherry cheesecake croissant.
The prices are reasonable, the food is fabulous and the service is super.
Dine in or enjoy deck dining.
Nonie’s Bakery and Café is located at 522 S. Clark St., Utica. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.