Any recipe that begins with melted butter gets my attention. Add onions until they are gently browned; mash onions with cooked potatoes, farmer’s cheese and black pepper, then scoop onto dough rounds. This is known as a pierog (singular) or pierogi (plural). Comfort food at its best.

These little dumplings originated in Europe sometime in the 13th century, but it wasn’t until the 17th century that they became standard.

It has been quite a while since I’ve experienced excellent Polish food. I was introduced to the cuisine many decades ago and have yet to find a restaurant that compared until recently.

