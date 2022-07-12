Dave and I were fortunate enough to take a small road trip before gas prices became insanely high. Road trips are our favorite — especially planning the trip and taking all the backroads if we can.
Our first road trip of spring was to LaSalle, which is located near Starved Rock State Park and has many activities that won’t break the bank.
Things you can do: visit Illinois and Michigan Canal Trail — a great place to hike; Hegeler Carus Mansion; Lock 16 Visitor Center; and LaSalle Canal Boat, where guests can jump aboard the “volunteer,” a 70-passenger, mule-pulled, 1840s replica canal boat.
Visitors also can check out the shops in downtown La Salle and enjoy a great lunch at the bistro, Uptown Grill.
Uptown Grill has been a family-owned restaurant for several decades. It was renovated by a designer who worked at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago.
I was stunned when we walked in as I didn’t expect a chic city bistro. The inside of the restaurant is impressive, with plenty of dark wood, subtle lighting and curved booths.
It was gorgeous and trendy; contemporary with a touch of Frank Lloyd Wright, yet comfortable. There are small seating areas in the bar to sit and relax over a glass of wine with friends. There are 100 wines on their wine list, 12 craft beers and an excellent selection of hand-crafted cocktails.
Not only is the ambiance stunning, but the quality is excellent. All of the seafood is fresh. The steaks are all aged and cut in-house. All the bread is baked there daily, and all the dressings and sauces are freshly made in-house.
The appetizer menu has a great variety from which to choose. Choices include garlic shrimp-stuffed portabello mushroom; artisanal three-cheese sample platter; smoked trout toast with capers, horseradish sauce, egg and onion served with rustic Italian bread; and truffle fries with Reggiano parmesan cheese, wild garlic falk salt with black truffle aioli. Our choice was crab rangoon.
For lunch, Dave chose the Angus beef black and blue burger, blackened with Cajun seasoning and topped with gorgonzola cheese, arugula and garlic roasted grape tomatoes. It came with a side of homemade potato salad.
I ordered the Uptown Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, garlic roasted tomatoes, capers, toasted parmesan sticks, hard-boiled eggs and shredded Reggiano cheese with Caesar dressing. It was fantastic.
We ended our lunch by indulging in a beautiful carrot cake from their bakery.
If you prefer to do your touring first and then dine, their entrée selection is outstanding, including their marinated steaks, filet mignon and bacon-wrapped pork chops.
On Friday and Saturday nights, there is mouth-watering prime rib. One of the add-ons for the beef selection is an order of foie gras, a French delicacy of duck or goose liver, rich with butter.
I can’t wait to return to try their jail island salmon with apricot Dijon glaze, broiled on a cedar plank. They prepare pan-seared yellowfin tuna with black peppercorns and sesame seed, served with forbidden rice, seaweed salad, ginger soy glaze, watermelon radish and pickled ginger.
The menu also includes a beautiful selection of chicken and pasta dishes.
They also cater to kids and, yes, dogs. The seating outside is gorgeous and a great place to have lunch with your pup.
If you’re lucky, you might be able to catch a concert in the Uptown Theatre.
I was very impressed with the entire dining experience from the staff who greeted us, the server, the tablet menu, the ambiance and the fantastic food. This is on my list to revisit soon.
Whether you decide to spend the day touring or just enjoying the restaurant, it is worth the drive. Uptown Grill has made my Top 10 restaurant list.
Uptown Grill is located at 601 First St., La Salle. Call 815-224-4545 for reservations. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
Check out their Facebook page, or go to uptowngrill.com.