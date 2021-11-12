Daily Journal staff report
This weekend marks the 30th Annual Harvest Sunday led by the Youth of the Kankakee County Catholic Community, who will be collecting food donations from around the area.
Between noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, those interested in donating non-perishable food items can do so by dropping items off at Bishop McNamara High School at 550 W Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. Student volunteers will be on site to collect the items from donors’ cars.
Food pantries will be on site to collect donations between 2 and 2:30 p.m. that same day. Harvest Sunday is the largest food collection drive in Kankakee County.
For more information on the collection or to volunteer, visit mbvmchurch.org/harvestsunday.