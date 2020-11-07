We were standing in an overgrown city lot that appeared to be a dumping ground for construction spoilage. A nearby hotel hosted large, ugly paving equipment which spewed steam and smoke as it went about its task of laying down a brand-new oily-black parking lot. It was an incongruous start to our hot air balloon adventure.
I stood near Jeff Gilles, owner of Traverse City Balloon Tours, as we stared skyward straining to keep our eyes on a small, black helium filled balloon. It was the third he had sent aloft. Jeff was attempting to determine the amount, direction and altitude of the winds. Me, I was merely testing my eye-sight. Long after I had lost the black speck into the murky sky above, Jeff commented that he could no longer see it. Cole, a member of the ground crew, replied “I see it.” Jeff’s deadpan reply was “Good eyes.”
I looked expectantly to Jeff as he walked toward the equipment trailer. “We’re good, it’s a go.”
Long ago, my sense of hot-air adventure had been kindled by our encounter of a balloon silently drifting across Illinois corn fields. Its colorful canopy carrying it high above the yellowing stalks. As my wife hung her head out the window shouting directions, I chased it along back-country gravel lanes before we ran out of road. Watching the voluminous orb disappear over the horizon as its occupants waved us goodbye, I longed for a day we could venture out as care-free.
The years went by, and we finally had an opportunity to scratch one more item off the bucket list. Or so we hoped.
We had discovered TC Balloons while planning a journey to Northern Michigan and had scheduled our trip for a mid-week flight in early September. Our first attempt had been canceled, and there had been some question as to whether or not we were going to get off the ground this afternoon. It seems that balloons are very susceptible to the whims of the weather. Without motor and the complete inability to steer, knowing wind direction and speed is key to having at least some idea of where you’re going to end up. Jeff, who has piloted balloons over five continents, mentioned that upwards of 60% of flights have to be postponed due to incompatible weather conditions. So, upon our second attempt, we felt rather lucky when he gave the green light.
There is palpable energy in preparing the balloon for flight. At roughly 80 feet wide and nearly 10 stories tall, the more than 2,000 square yards of nylon fabric lied limp across the field. It is as though the crew is resuscitating it back to life as they attempt to pump roughly 200,000 cubic feet of heated air into it. Laid out flat upon the ground it is difficult to imagine how it will ever become airborne. The 1,200-pound basket, large enough to carry our pilot and his six passengers, lain on its side while the nylon rigging was attached.
While this was happening, we became acquainted with our fellow passengers. We were all first-timers and eagerly watched the preparations. Pretty soon, we were joined by inquisitive members of the paving crew who appeared captivated by the preparations.
While large fans inflated the opening of our balloon, the burners were lit and heated air began to awaken the immense, lifeless envelope that was destined to carry us over the northern Michigan landscape. A stout line was tied off to the bumper of the chase van which kept our ride tethered to terra firma as the balloon hovered expectantly over our heads straining to take flight. It was time.
With a 4½-tall basket, there was nothing graceful about our entry as my wife, Kathy, will attest to. She nearly entered face-first while attempting to clamber aboard. After sorting ourselves out, Jeff toggled the burners into a sizzling whoosh and signaled the crew to let loose the line as we ascended into the cloud-laden sky. The ease with which we were lofted into the heavens was astounding. There was no bumpy jolt due to too rough tarmac, no continuous mind-numbing roar of jet engines and we certainly were not slammed back into our seats by a dizzying steep ascent. Below our hard-hat wearing spectators waved us goodbye.
We simply, and gently, lifted skyward. So easily, that it took a moment to realize how high up we were. The views were tremendous. Grand Traverse Bay spread out behind us as the wind powered us southward over a patchwork of forests and fields. The awe-induced silence of the first few moments of flight were broken as one after another of us intrepid “balloonists” began pointing out sights; deer breaking from the woods below, a flock of birds veering away from us and the incredible peacefulness of the skies broken only by the occasional burst of fired propane heating the air above our heads.
While our shadow chased us across the forest floor far below us, we looked the late afternoon sun in the eye as it broke free of the enveloping clouds.
As I leaned over the edge of the basket, I noticed what could only be described as a very surprised hitchhiker. A small spider hurriedly slid down its silken thread across the woven wicker of the basket until it reached the bottom edge and, surprisingly, beyond. It dangled briefly in mid-air before scrambling back-up its spindly life-line and clung to the side of the basket. I doubt it was nearly as enthralled with the ride as we were.
Our height was made ever so clear to us when a passing single engine plane flew beneath us. Kathy mentioned that it appeared to be getting a little hazy, I pointed out to her that she was enveloped in the wisps of low-hanging clouds. Jeff later informed us that we had reached 3,400 feet.
There was a majesty to our hot-air-balloon travel. The sense of freedom we felt as we stood in an open-air gondola with nothing between us and the clouds was awe-inspiring. The sights we scanned from one horizon to the next were beguiling or maybe it was the sense that we were gliding effortlessly with the wind and no longer earthbound.
Ballooning gives you travel without a destination. You simply trust to the wind and see where it takes you. While it may seem an impractical way to travel, it appeared to be an elixir that placed a smile on every one of our faces.
Soon, too soon it seemed, we were descending toward an empty field as our pilot nimbly manned the controls exhausting gas out of small vents in the balloon, allowing him to guide us in. Just before landing, Jeff suggested that we bend our knees and brace ourselves for the only bump in the whole trip. The basket hit with a jolt, reminding us that we were, once again, earthbound.
As the three-man ground crew cajoled the slowly deflating bag into a more manageable package and manhandled the basket into the trailer, Jeff set out glasses filled with a local bubbly.
After regaling us with the history of champagne and ballooning (the earliest balloons were developed in France), he asked us to raise our glasses as he toasted our flight.
“The winds have welcomed you with softness. The sun has blessed you with his warm hands. You have flown so well and so high, that God has joined you in your laughter and set you gently back again into the loving arms of Mother Earth.”
Yes, he had. I think the clouds will beckon again.
