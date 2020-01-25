Daniel Peters, originally of Clifton and now of Manhattan, is a fine art photographer.
Featuring strong perspective, depth of field, light and texture, his photographic images cover a wide range of subjects from vistas of farms at sunrise to abstractions, said Jan Glazar, executive director of Harvest View in Herscher.
Harvest View will host a solo exhibition featuring the works of Peters. An opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m., with artist comments at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free and open to the public.
“I hope those in attendance will see their local landscape in a different light and be inspired to look more at the scenes around them,” Peters said.
The exhibit will remain on display through March 10. Many works will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit residents programming.
“Photography is is a wonderfully flexible medium that you can endlessly experiment with, and it can be taken in so many different directions,” Peters said. “It’s totally up to you to determine your style. I also love how you can use it to capture a story or impress an idea to others with a few square inches of space.”
Having an interest in drawing from an early age, Peters studied graphic art while stationed in California during his service in the U.S. Air Force. His early career focused on commercial art and print production services.
“I’ve been creatively inclined for as long as I can remember and have worked with a lot of different art media over the years,” Peters said.
He first got involved with film photography in the 1980s, when his career involved producing commercial art. But he put his creative passions on hold for many years as his career shifted toward information technology.
Ten years ago, it was his wife of about 30 years, Missy, who suggested he get a DSLR camera.
“At the time, I don’t think she anticipated how much it would reactivate my creativity,” Peters said.
The couple has two adult sons.
“When I first started shooting with the DSLR, I was photographing almost everything, and I was coming up with all sorts of crazy concepts to try out,” he said. “I’ve moved away from the idea of trying to be an everything-to-everyone photographer and now focus more on fine art type photography. Landscape and abstract images provide me the greatest freedom to be creative.”
Being from Clifton, Peters had friends and family involved in farming and has a well-developed empathy for the nature of this region. Many of his pieces are the result of pre-dawn or late-day treks through an area to capture a distinctive view of a locale.
“One of the earliest techniques I learned in art was the use of a single point perspective, and that often influences how I see buildings and find leading lines in nature,” Peters said. “You’ll tend to see a lot of dramatic vanishing point perspective featured in my pieces. I am also a big fan of Norman Rockwell’s work, so some images favor an illustrative texture in their finish.
“And, having grown up in an Illinois farming community, I’ve always had a natural affinity for rural landscapes and country scenes.”
His landscape work gradually has gained more visibility in the public.
“The past few years, I was asked to shoot images of renewable energy properties at several locations across the U.S. Some of that work has made it into magazines, blogs and other media on an international level,” he said.
Although he currently works as a senior project manager, he continues to maintain and express his creative nature through the lens of his camera.
“The number of people I now connect with through photography has made my life significantly richer,” Peters said. “It has also presented the opportunity for new life experiences I might have not otherwise considered doing.”
Peters is also a part-time instructor at Joliet Junior College, where he teaches digital photographic management using Adobe Lightroom. His full portfolio of images can be viewed at allthethingsisee.com.
For more information on this exhibit, contact Glazar at 815-426-2000 or jglazar@harvestviewliving.com.
Harvest View Senior Living is at 100 Harvest View Lane, Herscher. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and the exhibition also is open for viewing on weekends.
