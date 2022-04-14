Growing up, Pembroke Township native Mike Spears often felt as though he wasn’t “good enough.” Though he found worth and validation within himself as he grew older, he still harbored those childhood fears and put it to creative use.
Recently releasing his first film — appropriately titled “Good Enough: A Modern Musical” — and finding success in the film festival circuit, the now Chicagoan asks, “What was I thinking that I wasn’t good enough?”
The film, which he said is related to his own life, is an LGBTQ+ drama/musical set in Kankakee. It’s about two college students who meet on a dating app and fall in love before being hit with the pressure of meeting one another’s families.
“That’s where a lot of the drama stirs from,” said Spears, who explained that the characters begin to feel that they aren’t good enough for each other’s worlds.
While most of the film was shot in Chicago, B-roll footage was shot in Kankakee, including exterior shots of the courthouse, Court Street, Schuyler Avenue and the Paramount Theatre.
Last summer, production also filmed at Kankakee Community College and served as the exterior for the fictional Kankakee Illinois University.
Spears wrote, directed, edited and wrote all of the music for the film, which he lovingly refers to as his “baby.”
“This is what I’m hoping to utilize to finally start doing more work in film and things like that,” he said.
He has another project in the works called “Hopkins,” which will be set in Pembroke Township/Hopkins Park. That was initially the film the St. Anne High School graduate was going to make first, but couldn’t find the exact locations he wanted to use. As a result, he started with “Good Enough.”
“I’m finally getting back to my degree,” he said, referencing his collegiate focus in digital media and production.
Reception and advice
The first film of its kind from production company Spoltz Productions, “Good Enough” has been excelling at film festivals internationally.
It was a finalist at the Swedish International Film Festival 2022; it won “Best LGBT Film” at the Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival 2022; and it was designated “Official Selection” at both the Rhode Island Black Film Festival 2022 and the Prague International Film Awards 2022.
The film currently is only available at film festivals, but the production company will be working on adding the film to a streaming service at the end of the year.
When taking this success into account, Spears answers how there possibly could have been a time where he didn’t feel “good enough.”
“It’s so surreal,” he said. “I hate to make it seem like I’m looking for validation for other places outside of myself. But let’s be honest, we live in a world where a lot of us kind of live our lives [seeking] validation outside of ourselves.”
With that validation-seeking in mind, Spears offers his advice to others who might feel as though they aren’t “good enough.”
“You definitely just have to take a pause out of everything in life and have a moment to breathe and be present and realize just that alone is good enough,” he said, sharing social media and accolades do not “equate to a whole lot when it comes to you surviving your day-to-day.”
“It’s OK to get off of these things and take a break,” he said.
For more information on “Good Enough: A Modern Musical,” go to GoodEnoughtheMusical.com.