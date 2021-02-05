According to Clove Alliance in Kankakee, one in three adolescents will experience physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner.
This is an issue that can affect anyone — not just teens. Parents, teachers, friends and communities are affected as well.
“We recognize that each and every individual has a role in ending teen dating violence,” said community engagement specialist Giacchino. “Through prevention education, collaboration and teamwork, we can support our teens and put a stop to dating violence.”
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. This year, Clove Alliance (formerly KC-CASA/ISAS) is offering several free virtual events targeted for parents, teens and professionals in the community.
“We are most excited about the platform these events will provide to have meaningful discussions within our community,” Giacchino said. “This year, our programs are aimed not only at teens but also families and community members.”
Heart to Heart with Your Teen: Conversations to Prevent Teen Dating Violence
This event is designed for parents or guardians of teens. Research shows parents play the biggest role in preventing teen dating violence and the most effective strategy for parents is to talk and listen to their teen on an ongoing basis.
Registration is closed for the month-long event; however, materials still are available by contacting Clove Alliance. By registering, participants will receive 20 daily conversation cards (one for each week day of the month), a tip guide and treats for the parent and teen to enjoy together to make the conversations “sweeter.”
This program is recommended for parents of teens ages 13 to 18.
“Even if your teen has not begun dating yet, these conversations are still extremely relevant and a great prevention tool,” said executive director Tracey Noe-Slach in a news release.
Heart to Heart boxes are available for pick up at the Kankakee Library, Bourbonnais Library and YMCA. Supplies are limited.
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Virtual Game Night
This event is designed for teens ages 13 to 18. From 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 on Zoom, Clove Alliance will be hosting a virtual game night that shares information and awareness of teen dating violence and prevention.
This virtual event will consist of games, competition, snacks and prizes.
When registering, please include your name and an address to deliver your game kit. You must live in Kankakee, Iroquois or Ford counties to participate. Registration ends Feb. 21 or while supplies last.
Teen Dating Violence 101: Tools and Resources to Support Our Youth
This event is designed for professionals who work with teens, including, but not limited to: teachers, social workers, school staff, coaches, youth group directors and non-for-profits working with teens.
The Clove Alliance Prevention Department will be hosting a virtual webinar to teach how to support teens and decrease violence within the community. This webinar will be offered live from 1 to 2:30 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. CPDUs/CEUs will be provided.
Please include your name and which session you would like to attend (afternoon or evening). Registration is required and ends Feb. 15.
