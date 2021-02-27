How can you mend a broken heart?
Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, known as the music group the Bee Gees, asked this very question in their No. 1 single from 1971 of the same title. In part, it dealt with the brothers getting back together to write and sing after a 16-month breakup.
“Please help me mend my broken heart and let me live again,” they sang.
In reality, people do suffer broken hearts, both physically and emotionally. Broken Heart Syndrome (takotsubo cardiomyopathy) has similarities to a heart attack: shortness of breath and chest pains.
A coronary angiogram often is done to rule out a heart attack. People with broken heart syndrome oftentimes do not have any blockages in the blood vessels, according to mayoclinic.org.
Dr. Shital Mehta, a psychiatrist with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said research shows the heart and brain are involved.
“It’s a medical mystery how the heart muscle sends emotional signals to the brain.”
Triggers for a broken heart include: the death of a loved one, a recent medical diagnosis, domestic abuse, losing — or winning — large sums of money, losing a job, getting a promotion, asthma and even some drugs.
Mehta said an example of broken heart syndrome causing a death occurred when actor Debbie Reynolds died of a stroke Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter, actor Carrie Fisher, died.
About 90 percent of those suffering broken heart syndrome are female, older than 50 and are post-menopausal, Metha said.
Sometimes, a person who suffers from broken heart syndrome needs more than medication.
There is grief that might cause this, which would require help from a psychiatrist, Mehta said.
“It is important to work through the emotional issues,” she said. “We have to find what contributed to the response to react better in future incidents.”
According to Mehta, there are six steps of grief: denial, anger, depression, bargaining, acceptance and finding meaning.
“You have to go through it. You have to face it. You can’t go around it,” Mehta explained. “You have to take it piece by piece. You need to create a new world. A new normal. You will find hope. Remember you will have hope again.”
Treatment can include medications, therapy, talking, working on yoga, relaxation, mindfulness, counseling and taking a step back.
“Time does heal,” Mehta said.
A healthy heart is a happy heart
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. One person dies every 36 seconds in the U.S. About 655,000 die from heart disease each year. That is one in every four deaths.
Dr. Vikas Patel, a cardiologist with Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute, recommends exercise, eating healthy and enjoying life as ways a person can maintain a healthy heart. Also, monitoring weight is key.
“Being overweight increases the risk of obesity,” Patel said. “Obesity is a direct risk factor for heart disease in addition to obstructive sleep apnea and other conditions. Additionally, it’s been shown in multiple clinical trials that an individual’s activity has an overall prediction on survival and quality of life.”
A family history of heart disease is another reason Patel gave to take care of your heart.
“Family history has a direct effect on increasing the risk of heart disease. In addition to family history, the addition of other risks to heart disease can compound. Such risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking, obesity and high cholesterol.”
However, cholesterol medications are not a cure-all. To help better assist these medications, it helps to cut back on the amount of food you eat and practice moderation. Additionally, exercise is very important.
“The role of cholesterol medications is to help in reducing inflammation in the body as well as reducing cholesterol levels,” Patel explained. “If we continue to eat unhealthy, the benefits of reduction in cholesterol can start to fade as it increases risks for other problems.”
This leads to the effect of sugar, which is something that should be consumed in moderation, as too much can pose health risks.
“Sugar in excess increases production of insulin, which indirectly and directly leads to increased inflammation in our body. It also increases the risk of weight gain and overall impact on an individual’s cholesterol,” Patel said.
Finally, developing healthy eating habits when one is in their 20s and 30s is a good thing.
“Start early with getting a habit of eating healthier,” Patel advised. “Start working out to make it a part of your normal routine early on. Change becomes harder as we get older.”
It’s never too late to start working toward a healthier lifestyle. Your heart will thank you.
