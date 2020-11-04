Name: Finley
Age: 7 months
My People and Place of Residence: Kayla Hyde, of Bourbonnais
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a golden retriever and therapy dog in training. I love to dig in the grass, lay in the mud and zoom around my house.
Favorite Treat: Elk antler
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: More snuggles, please.
