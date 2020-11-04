finley
Buy Now

Name: Finley

Age: 7 months

My People and Place of Residence: Kayla Hyde, of Bourbonnais

A Little Bit About Me: I’m a golden retriever and therapy dog in training. I love to dig in the grass, lay in the mud and zoom around my house.

Favorite Treat: Elk antler

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: More snuggles, please.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.