Name: Bonnie
Age: Almost 2
My People and Place of Residence: Daniel Boswell, of Manteno
A Little Bit About Me: I’m my Daddy’s boy and follow him around the house wherever he goes. I love to watch the Cubbies with my Daddy. When Daddy walks toward me, I drop and roll onto my back and Daddy always rubs my tummy. I have him trained very well.
Favorite Treat: Doggy icecream and Dogswell jerky
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love when my dad gets home from work so I can jump on him and be loved and spoiled.
