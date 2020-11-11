Name: Crocodile Dundee
Age: 9
My People and Place of Residence: Darrell and Tondra Niswander, of Watseka
A Little Bit About Me: I’m from Barstow, Calif., where my owner passed away. I’m both blind and deaf and was going to be put in a shelter, but my new family couldn’t stand the thought of me being in a kennel. I’ve been really good at finding my way around my new home.
Favorite Treat: Little Beggin Strips
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you for rescuing me, and I’m so happy we found each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!