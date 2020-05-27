Name: Tiffy
Age: 19
My People and Place of Residence: Paul and Jean Flores, of Manteno.
A Little Bit About Me: I was rescued when I was 3 years old. I just turned 19, and I have a younger sister, Maggie, who helps me get around as I don’t see or hear all that well. She barks for me when I need to eat or go out.
Favorite Treat: Peanut butter.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you Mom and Dad for rescuing me and giving me a loving and wonderful life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!