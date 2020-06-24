Name: Bandit
Age: 8
My People and Place of Residence: Dawn Estes and family, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: I love to chase squirrels. In my prime, I could jump our 6-foot fence, then jump back in my yard without getting caught.
Favorite Treat: Marshmallows (but only once in awhile).
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I have two human brothers but “I’m the best looking.”
