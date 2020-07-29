Name: Winnie the Pooh
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Morgan Gill and Bailey Lovelady, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I love to play in the snow, go on walks with my mom and play with my favorite red ball.
Favorite Treat: Chicken.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Where did my mom go, I need my mom, have you seen my mom? Oh there’s my red ball.
