Name: Kona
Age: 2
My People and Place of Residence: Kristen Halper, of Bourbonnais
A Little Bit About Me: I’m such a fun loving girl with tons of energy, especially keeping up with my three human brothers. Although I have to say, nothing beats a good nap laying in my favorite bed next to Daddy’s work computer.
Favorite Treat: Anything food wise.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: When are we going to eat, I’m starving.
