Name: Hap
Age: 5 months
My People and Place of Residence: Dan and Judy Tompkins, of Peotone.
A Little Bit About Me: My humans named me Hap because I am always happy. I like tummy rubs and playing fetch.
Favorite Treat: Gravy bones.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I’m very smart and should have my humans well trained by the time I am 6 months.
