Name: Patches, aka Sissy
Age: 12
My People and Place of Residence: Kim and Valgene Raloff, of Grant Park.
A Little Bit About Me: I love Momma and give her all kinds of kisses. I like to play catch, but my brother doesn’t give me a chance. Car rides are fun but I know when we are going to the vet and get scared.
Favorite Treat: Milk-Bone “Soft & Chewy” but prefer cheese when Dad goes to the refrigerator.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Sit down already; I want to get on your lap.
