Name: Wrigley
Age: 11
My People and Place of Residence: Donna Casino, of St. Anne
A Little Bit About Me: I love tummy rubs and taking walks. I’m afraid of storms and things that making a beeping noise.
Favorite Treat: Bacon.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Let’s go on a car ride so I can stick my head out of the window.
