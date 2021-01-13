Name: Suzy
Age: 5
My People and Place of Residence: Janice Courville, of St. Anne
A Little Bit About Me: I was a feral dog and my pups were taken away from me before they should have been. I just felt lost and afraid until my Mom brought home a chirping cat toy for our new kitten, I brightened right up and brought it to bed. I now have four babies and am very happy.
Favorite Treat: Whipped cream.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you Mom for finding my babies.
