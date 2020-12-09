Name: Bella
Age: 8
My People and Place of Residence: Eileen Sellers, of Momence.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m independent, don’t like my sister, Baby, because she always aggravates me. On the other hand, I love my treats. I’m smart and always the boss as I was here first.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I want treats all the time.
