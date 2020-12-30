Name: Baby
Age: 7
My People and Place of Residence: Eileen Sellers, of Momence.
A Little Bit About Me: I make my sister Bella (who was in the Daily Journal also) mad, but my Mom loves me so much. I’m scared of everything and anything, and that’s why I’m smart, too.
Favorite Treat: Anything.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Let’s play anything, but let me get Bella mad first.
