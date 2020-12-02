Name: Oliver James
Age: 3
My People and Place of Residence: Danielle Frank, of Manteno
A Little Bit About Me: I love to walk with my Mom in all kinds of weather. When we get back home, I always get a hot bath.
Favorite Treat: Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier biscuits
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love my Momma.
