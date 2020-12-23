Name: Archie
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Krystal and Harper Tollefson, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: “I’m a rescue who is obsessed with my paw-paw, Uncle Kyle and Aunt Nails (she gives me the best scratches). I will play ball until I fall over. I’m a giant baby who loves to be with my people. I’m so thankful to Miss Gayle for rescuing me and finding my forever home.
Favorite Treat: Frozen peanut butter.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Who wants to play ball?
