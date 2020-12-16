Name: Sami
Age: 9
My People and Place of Residence: M.J. Cleeland, of Manteno
A Little Bit About Me: I am a Shetland sheepdog, but I don’t see any sheep in Manteno that I can herd. I’m used to chasing geckos in Arizona, but now I like to chase squirrels because I never saw them before.
Favorite Treat: Chunks of chicken breasts.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I am a fun girl. ... I have lots of energy. My Mom is freezing on our walks, but I love the cold air. I’m loving life in Kankakee County.
