Name: Rusty
Age: 9
My People and Place of Residence: Keith and Jean Ball, of Bourbonnais
A Little Bit About Me: I love to play with my bone and toy with my Dad, chase squirrels and bunnies (I never catch them...), and snuggle with my Mom.
Favorite Treat: I like them all but you just can’t beat a good egg! (Did you get that pun? I have a great sense of humor.)
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please stay safe and keep others safe. I miss Mom’s grand-girls and I need my people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!