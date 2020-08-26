Name: Sydney and Murray, the Yorkipoo
Age: Sydney is 7, and Murray is 15
My People and Place of Residence: Dave, Christine, Camden and Amanda, of Crescent City.
A Little Bit About Me: Sydney was a New Year’s Day baby, while Murray was adopted when he was 6 months old
Favorite Treat: Sydney likes anything, and Murray loves peanut butter.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Sydney says, “What are we having to eat?” Murray says, “When can we go for a car ride again so I can sit in front of the steering wheel?”
