Name: Maxie
Age: 5
My People and Place of Residence: John and Leah Meskis, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I am a rescue from Texas and my nickname is Velcro because I never leave my owners’ side. And I was a huge surprise for my whole family.
Favorite Treat: Anything but lettuce.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love you ... can I lick your face?
