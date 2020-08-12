Name: Daisy
Age: 6
My People and Place of Residence: Kenny and Patti Blake, of Aroma Park.
A Little Bit About Me: I was rescued at 5 years old and I love my new home.
Favorite Treat: Liver.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love my home and yard to run in all the time.
