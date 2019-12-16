Is your house decorated yet? Have you sent out your yearly greetings to all your friends and family? Did you plan your menu already? It’s that time of year when we are all so, so busy.
As you were decorating, did you have to pause and think about what you did last year with that piece of garland you were holding? Now is the time to get yourself organized for next year’s holiday season by documenting what worked and what didn’t work this year.
This is done by taking pictures and notes, and putting everything together in one place to be able to reference it every year going forward (and update it as needed).
It’s time to create a holiday binder. Inside the binder will be tabs that you may reference depending on what information you need. My binder includes a tab for decorating, menus, gift giving and holiday greetings.
As you sit enjoying your fully decorated house, look closely and decide if you like how it turned out well enough to follow the same pattern next year. If so, take a picture or a few and put them in the binder.
If you want to make sure the garland that you strung on your bannister is the same one each year, make this the year that you tag it with a note that says left bannister or something similar. One of my cousins does this with her decorations which makes every year that much simpler.
Imagine if everything was tagged with the location it is used in. I keep my decorations organized as I put them in bins where items that are displayed together are in the same bin. This way, when I want to start decorating but don’t have enough time to do it all, I can do just one bin at a time.
I know some families have an “open first” bin that contains the greeting cards they bought at the end of the season the previous year greatly discounted to use this year. Or your open first bin might contain your advent calendars or candles.
For several years my husband, three kids, and myself would go to the Melting Pot for fondue as our Christmas Eve tradition. It was always a treat and well enjoyed by all.
One year as we were paying the bill, one of the kids said, “We should do fondue at home next year.” And so, a new tradition began.
I started a spreadsheet of the menu and added it to my menu tab in the holiday binder. The first year we prepared the fondue at home we recognized that we had too much of some food, and too little of other. So, I adjusted my menu and made notes on how much to buy the following year.
These notes are in the holiday binder that I will reference before I head off to the grocery store for our Christmas Eve meal. I am sure that this year we will do some tweaking of the menu again, but I won’t need to worry about remembering, because it will be in my trusted binder.
I simplified my gift giving several years back with the rhyme “something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read.” I also have a spreadsheet for gift giving each year as I mentioned in last month’s column. What I added was a homemade gift for each person.
I like to keep that documented, so I know what I have made for who in the past to not duplicate for the same person in the future, and to have a reference of ideas for other people.
Finally, the holiday binder contains the list of friends and family I send holiday greetings to. This is in the format of a Word document. That lists the names and addresses. As people move, I can easily update their address and have the document ready for the next year.
If you noticed everything in a holiday binder could also easily be in a holiday folder on your laptop. Then you can easily reference it throughout the year and not have to dig out the binder every time you think of a gift to give, a change to the menu, or a new way to decorate.
Happy holidays everyone.
